Body of Downstate Boy Found in Cass Lake

An autopsy is being done on a Detroit area boy who drowned while swimming in Cass Lake in Oakland County.

The sheriff's office says sonar devices helped them find Mohammad Wutwut's body early Sunday morning.

The teen was with friends Saturday afternoon when he started to struggle.

His body was later found in 9 feet of water.