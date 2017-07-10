We have an update on the sex crimes case tied to an ex-gymnastics team doctor.
A suspect is in custody after a standoff with police.
An autopsy is being done on a Detroit area boy who drowned while swimming in Cass Lake in Oakland County.
There’s new leadership at Lake Superior State University.
Governor Rick Snyder just announced who will serve on the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Task Force.
There is a new commanding officer at the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station in Traverse City.
State police say a man is dead after stealing and crashing a police vehicle.
July is National Ice Cream month and on Michigan This Morning we thought what better way to celebrate, than with a little ice cream?! Today our On The Road team takes us to Traverse City's Milk and Honey Cafe and Ice Creamery.
An Oakland County man is recovering in the hospital after a car turned in front of him while he was on a dirt bike.
Dozens of state parks around Michigan are getting in on Michigan Mammals Week celebrations.
A family is in shock after their motorhome caught fire on I-75 in Otsego County. We're told they narrowly escaped the flames.
An Evart man has died after being thrown from a vehicle in Montcalm County.
An Upper Peninsula man is dead after a go-cart type vehicle he was in crashed into a parked car in Alger County.
Five people are facing charges, all from one police search in Wexford County.
State police say a man is dead after stealing and crashing a police vehicle.
A semi-truck pulling tanks filled with milk tipped Saturday afternoon in Wexford County.
An Oakland County man is recovering in the hospital after a car turned in front of him while he was on a dirt bike.
A new app for parents is looking to cut down on the number of teen traffic accidents in Michigan by kicking bad driving habits to the curb.
