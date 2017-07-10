New Leadership at Lake Superior State University - Northern Michigan's News Leader

New Leadership at Lake Superior State University

There’s new leadership at Lake Superior State University.

The board of trustees chose Dr. Peter T. Mitchell to serve as interim president.

Mitchell was president of Albion College for 10 years, then worked as a consultant for a company that manages change and transitions for colleges.

Mitchell says it's an honor to serve Lake State.

LSSU's eighth president, Dr. Thomas Pleger passed away in May after a brief illness.