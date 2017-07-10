New Leadership at Lake Superior State University

A family is in shock after their motorhome caught fire on I-75 in Otsego County. We're told they narrowly escaped the flames.

Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors.

An Oakland County man is recovering in the hospital after a car turned in front of him while he was on a dirt bike.

A new app for parents is looking to cut down on the number of teen traffic accidents in Michigan by kicking bad driving habits to the curb.

* Evening Showers/Isolated T-Storms * More Humid This Week * Scattered Showers & Storms Wednesday --------------------------- This Evening: Showers and isolated t-storms continue but weaken quickly around sunset. The showers are slow movers so don't be surprised if you receive a lot of rain. Temperatures hold in the 70s and 80s with light winds. Tonight: The U.P. has a few showers but skies quiet quickly with just a few clouds and lows in the mid 50s. The ...