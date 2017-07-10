Healthy Living: Water Safety

Whether it's a pool, a pond, a lake, or a beach, water is a great way to cool down in the summer.

However, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury death for children ages 1 to 14.

Children should always be supervised around water. Since your smartphone tends to be a big distraction, make a pact that you'll put it away or ignore it when your child is in the water.

In tonight's Healthy Living we have some more water safety rules every parent should know.

Parents, caregivers and pool owners should all learn CPR.

A warning for parents: in rare cases, symptoms of coughing and chest pain don't show up until the next day.

That's called "dry drowning" or "secondary drowning."