9&10's Corey Adkins Appointed to Unmanned Aircraft Systems Task Force

Governor Rick Snyder just announced who will serve on the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Task Force.
Northern Michigan’s News Leader is getting reports of a standoff in Mason County.
There is a new commanding officer at the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station in Traverse City.
State police say a man is dead after stealing and crashing a police vehicle.
July is National Ice Cream month and on Michigan This Morning we thought what better way to celebrate, than with a little ice cream?! Today our On The Road team takes us to Traverse City's Milk and Honey Cafe and Ice Creamery.
An Oakland County man is recovering in the hospital after a car turned in front of him while he was on a dirt bike.
Dozens of state parks around Michigan are getting in on Michigan Mammals Week celebrations.
One of the only two survivors of the Carl D. Bradley Freighter that sank nearly 60 years ago is sharing his experience right here in Northern Michigan.
The U.S. Coast Guard Air Station in Traverse City is getting a new commanding officer.
An Upper Peninsula man is dead after a go-cart type vehicle he was in crashed into a parked car in Alger County.
A family is in shock after their motorhome caught fire on I-75 in Otsego County. We're told they narrowly escaped the flames.
An Evart man has died after being thrown from a vehicle in Montcalm County.
An Upper Peninsula man is dead after a go-cart type vehicle he was in crashed into a parked car in Alger County.
Five people are facing charges, all from one police search in Wexford County.
State police say a man is dead after stealing and crashing a police vehicle.
A semi-truck pulling tanks filled with milk tipped Saturday afternoon in Wexford County.
An Oakland County man is recovering in the hospital after a car turned in front of him while he was on a dirt bike.
A new app for parents is looking to cut down on the number of teen traffic accidents in Michigan by kicking bad driving habits to the curb.
* Scattered Showers & Storms In The Lower Peninsula This Afternoon & Evening * A Bit Warmer This Week * Some Showers & Storms Wednesday --------------------------- Today: Today is going to start off quiet but showers and storms will move through the Lower Peninsula this afternoon and evening. Highs today will be in the mid 70s to mid 80s. The Eastern U.P. will see mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Winds will be out of the West/Southwest at 5-10mph. Tonight...
