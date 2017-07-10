9&10's Corey Adkins Appointed to Unmanned Aircraft Systems Task Force

Governor Rick Snyder just announced who will serve on the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Task Force, and we are extremely proud and honored to tell you a member of our 9&10 News team has been appointed to this special group.

Chief photojournalist Corey Adkins is one of 27 chosen to work as a team to develop statewide policy recommendations on the operation, use and regulation of unmanned aircraft systems, such as drones, in the state of Michigan.

Of everyone serving on this task force, Corey was chosen as the sole member representing broadcasters across the state.

The task force is expected to submit its first report to the governor, along with the House and Senate committees within three months after its first meeting.

To see who else is on the task force, click here.