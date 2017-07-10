UPDATE: Suspect in Custody After Standoff in Mason County - Northern Michigan's News Leader

A suspect is in custody after a standoff with police.

It happened Monday afternoon in Mason County near Ludington.

Details are limited, but the sheriff says the suspect is wanted in Texas.

The suspect is now in custody.

