Retiring Well With Michael Reese: Asset Allocation

This week in Retiring Well with Michael Reese we get a look at asset allocation.

Every week is a different topic to help you figure out what will work best for you and your finances when it's time to retire.

With different investments there are different ways you can structure your portfolio based on certain factors.

“You're going to look at your age, what type of risks you're willing to take, if you're drawing income from the portfolio; a number of different things that come into determining how to structure your portfolio,” financial advisor Jon Torbet said.

Retiring Well airs Tuesday mornings at 10 on 9&10.