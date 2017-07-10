Hummus & Salad Pizza

Active 30 min; Total 45 min; Makes one 12-inch pizza

Ingredients:

- 1 lb. pizza dough

- Extra-virgin olive oil, for brushing and drizzling

- 1 cup mesclun greens

- 1 cup parsley leaves

- 1 cup mint leaves

- 1 cup snipped pea shoots, sunflower sprouts or purslane

- 2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

- 1 cup prepared hummus at room temperature

- Flaky sea salt and pepper

- Shredded ricotta salata, for serving

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees for at least 30 minutes. On a large rimmed baking sheet, stretch and pull the dough to a 14-inch-long oval and brush with olive oil. Bake for about 15 minutes, until the crust is puffed and browned.

2. In a bowl, toss the mesclun with the parsley, mint, pea shoots and lemon juice. Spread the hummus on the hot crust. Pile the salad on the pizza and season with flaky sea salt and pepper. Drizzle with olive oil and top with shredded ricotta salata. Cut into wedges and serve right away.