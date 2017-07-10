U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City Welcomes New Commanding Officer

There is a new commanding officer at the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station in Traverse City.

A welcoming ceremony wrapped up Monday morning for Commander Nathan Coulter.

He is taking over for Commander Gregory Matyas.

Matyas has been commander for the station for the last two years.

Coulter comes to Northern Michigan from Air Station Kodiak in Alaska.

