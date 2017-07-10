Michigan State Police: Man Dies After Stealing, Crashing Police Car

State police say a man is dead after stealing and crashing a police vehicle.

Philip Everette was arrested around 4 Sunday morning for driving a golf cart without headlights and suspicion of drunk driving near Saginaw.

Troopers say Everette was inside the patrol car while troopers tried to secure the golf cart.

They then say he managed to get to the driver’s seat and drive away.

State police say Everett was found in the wrecked car just 20 miles away.

He later died from injuries he sustained in the crash.