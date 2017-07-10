Downstate Man Injured in Roscommon County Crash

An Oakland County man is recovering in the hospital after a car turned in front of him while he was on a dirt bike.

Troopers say it happened just before 6 p.m. Saturday on South Gladwin Road near Black Elm in Roscommon County.

When troopers go to the scene they found the Oakland man unconscious with a head injury.

He was taken to West Branch Regional Medical Center, then airlifted to Saginaw St. Mary's.

The woman driving the car was uninjured.

State police say the dirt bike was traveling at a high speed and attempted to slow down when the woman turned in front of him while making a left hand turn.