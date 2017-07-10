State Parks Celebrating Michigan Mammals Week with Educational Programs

Dozens of state parks around Michigan are getting in on Michigan Mammals Week celebrations.

The week-long observation kicks off on Monday and runs through Sunday.

31 parks are planning to take part by hosting an assortment of activities like hikes, animal tracking instruction, games and much more.

Some will even have exhibits of animal skulls and skins.

The family-friendly programs are free for campers and visitors to the parks during the week.

For a list of participating parks, click here.