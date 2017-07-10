Charlevoix Library to Host Event in Honor of Survivor of Sunken Great Lakes Freighter

One of the only two survivors of the Carl D. Bradley Freighter that sank nearly 60 years ago is sharing his experience right here in Northern Michigan.

On Tuesday, the Charlevoix Public Library is hosting “An Evening with Frank Mays.”

The event, presented by the Charlevoix Historical Society, will include a lecture, a question-and-answer session and book signings.

35 lives were lost when the more than 600-foot freighter broke up at the top of Lake Michigan on November 19, 1958.

When it broke, first mate Elmer Fleming and Mays, the watchman, landed near a life raft, which helped them get aboard.

They tried to save two more crew members from the water, but the other two died before help arrived.