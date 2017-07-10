U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City Getting New Commandin - Northern Michigan's News Leader

U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City Getting New Commanding Officer

The U.S. Coast Guard Air Station in Traverse City is getting a new commanding officer.

Commander Nathan Coulter will take over for Commander Gregory Matyas, who has held the post for the past two years.

Coulter was recently based at Air Station Kodiak in Alaska.

A ceremony is being held on Monday.

