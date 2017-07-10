Upper Peninsula Man Dies After Go-Cart Style Vehicle Crashes into Parked Car

An Upper Peninsula man is dead after a go-cart type vehicle he was in crashed into a parked car in Alger County.

Michigan State Police say it happened Sunday just before 10 p.m. on Powell Lake Road near Lost Lake Road.

That’s when troopers say the go-cart type vehicle drove into an unoccupied parked vehicle in a private drive.

The driver, a 15-year-old male from Munising, was taken to a hospital in Marquette for non-life threatening injuries.

His passenger, 31-year-old Troy White from Wetmore, died at the scene.

MSP says speed is believed to be a factor in the deadly accident.