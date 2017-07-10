Fire Crews Battling Dozens of Wildfires Across Western US

Thousands of firefighters are hard at work out west as more than three dozen wildfires rip through the region.

Hundreds of people are facing a highway suffocated with smoke as they try to evacuate the Santa Barbara, California area.

We're told that wildfire is quickly growing out of control.

To the north, the much larger Alamo Fire continues to burn across more than 20,000 acres, forcing thousands of people from their homes.

And over in Los Angeles, fire crews are blaming record-setting temperatures for another major fire.

They say the flames caused a transformer to explode, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power.

No one has died from the fires, but there have been several injuries.