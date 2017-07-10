Ceasefire Takes Effect in Southern Syria

Exotic animals are making their way to Northern Michigan, thanks to a local library.
July is National Ice Cream month and on Michigan This Morning we thought what better way to celebrate, than with a little ice cream?! Today our On The Road team takes us to Traverse City's Milk and Honey Cafe and Ice Creamery.
Thousands of firefighters are hard at work out west as more than three dozen wildfires rip through the region.
A ceasefire in southern Syria is now in effect after six years of war.
President Trump is saying it's time to "move forward and work constructively" with Russia.
A new app for parents is looking to cut down on the number of teen traffic accidents in Michigan by kicking bad driving habits to the curb.
A family is in shock after their motorhome caught fire on I-75 in Otsego County. We're told they narrowly escaped the flames.
A man is dead after state police say he stole and crashed one of their cruisers near Tawas.
An Evart man has died after being thrown from a vehicle in Montcalm County.
Five people are facing charges, all from one police search in Wexford County.
A semi-truck pulling tanks filled with milk tipped Saturday afternoon in Wexford County.
The Human Rights Commission of Traverse City says that they will continue to promote diversity and inclusiveness, but the city will not be declared a sanctuary city.
War machines from decades ago were on full display at the Gladwin Airport. The Yankee Air Museum brought up two historic aircraft to the airport for people to see and even ride in at the airport's Fly and Pancake Breakfast event.
State police are investigating an assault at a Benzie County beach. Troopers from the Cadillac post say the assault happened 2:30 Wednesday morning at the Elberta Beach.
