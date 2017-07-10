Ceasefire Takes Effect in Southern Syria - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Ceasefire Takes Effect in Southern Syria

A ceasefire in southern Syria is now in effect after six years of war.

The truce was arranged by the U.S. and Russia.

It was announced shortly after President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin finished their first in-person meeting at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany last week.

The ceasefire went into effect Sunday.

It's the first initiative by the Trump Administration to collaborate with Russia to bring stability to war-torn Syria.