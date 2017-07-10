President Trump Seeks to 'Move Forward' with Russia Following G20 Summit

President Trump is saying it's time to "move forward and work constructively" with Russia.

It comes after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Germany last week.

But members of President Trump's own party are concerned, saying he may not have done enough to get to the bottom of claims about Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

President Trump says during his meeting with Putin, he pressed him repeatedly on the issue.

He says Putin denied any involvement in the U.S. election, but many lawmakers, including Republicans, say the president isn't pushing Putin hard enough.

Meanwhile, reports are surfacing about a pre-election meeting between some of President Trump's family members and a Russian lawyer who is said to have promised them "damaging information" on rival Hillary Clinton.

The president's son, Donald Trump Jr., said he asked his brother-in-law Jared Kushner and then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort to accompany him at the meeting.

Trump Jr. issued a statement on Sunday saying the lawyer did not end up providing any of the information they believed they would be getting.

Instead they discussed Moscow's ban on adopting out Russian children to people in the U.S.

Trump's lawyers say the president had no knowledge of the meeting.