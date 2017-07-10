Southern Michigan Man Dead After Stealing, Crashing Police Car in Iosco Co.

A man is dead after state police say he stole and crashed one of their cruisers near Tawas in Iosco County.

Michigan State Police tell us it started when they tried to arrest the man on suspicion of drunk driving.

They had received calls about a man driving a golf cart down a road with no headlights on.

They arrested Philip Everett from Clinton County.

Police say while they were securing the golf cart, Everett managed to get into the driver's seat of the cruiser and took off.

They found a wrecked car later that morning about 20 miles away.

Everett was dead inside.

MSP say they are still investigating the crash.