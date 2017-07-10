Southern Michigan Man Dead After Sealing, Crashing Police Car in Tawas

A family is in shock after their motorhome caught fire on I-75 in Otsego County. We're told they narrowly escaped the flames.
A man is dead after state police say he stole and crashed one of their cruisers near Tawas.
An Evart man has died after being thrown from a vehicle in Montcalm County.
War machines from decades ago were on full display at the Gladwin Airport. The Yankee Air Museum brought up two historic aircraft to the airport for people to see and even ride in at the airport's Fly and Pancake Breakfast event.
National Cherry Festival crowds don't just pile into Traverse City businesses, surrounding communities also have their hands full.
The National Cherry Festival is over and now hours of clean-up at the Open Space has started.
A semi-truck pulling tanks filled with milk tipped Saturday afternoon in Wexford County.
A new app for parents strives not only to reduce the number of traffic crashes but hopes to kick bad driving habits to the curb.
The final day of the National Cherry Festival also bringing political leaders to northern Michigan Saturday morning.
DTE Energy Foundation Cherry Royale Parade is an unforgettable time whether you're cherry royalty or part of the crowd.
Five people are facing charges, all from one police search in Wexford County.
The Human Rights Commission of Traverse City says that they will continue to promote diversity and inclusiveness, but the city will not be declared a sanctuary city.
Officers in Sault Ste. Marie, Canada are responding following the discovery of what appear to be human remains.
State police are investigating an assault at a Benzie County beach. Troopers from the Cadillac post say the assault happened 2:30 Wednesday morning at the Elberta Beach.
A new app for parents strives not only to reduce the number of traffic crashes but hopes to kick bad driving habits to the curb.
