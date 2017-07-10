Evart Man Killed in Montcalm County Crash

An Evart man has died after being thrown from a vehicle in Montcalm County.

Michigan State Police say it happened around 7:30 Saturday night on US-131 near Cutler Road in Reynolds Township.

They tell us the driver, John Londo, lost control on the freeway and rolled his car.

Police say he wasn't wearing his seatbelt.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in his car was seriously injured and taken to Spectrum Hospital in Grand Rapids.

State police say they are continuing to investigate this crash.