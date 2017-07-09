I-75 Back Open In Otsego County After Crews Clean Up After Motor Home Fire

The southbound lane of I-75 is back open at mile marker 279 in Otsego County.

It was closed for a few hours so crews could clean up after a motor home caught fire.

Fire crews say it happened around 7 on I-75 South of Gaylord and North of the Waters exit.

They say there was a brake hanging up, which probably caught the back tire on fire.

Crews say the fire spread to the motor home, leaving it destroyed.

Everyone got out safe.

We will keep you updated as more details become available.