Suttons Bay Businesses See National Cherry Festival Impact

The southbound lane of I-75 is shut down at 279 in Otsego County so crews can clean up after a motor home caught fire. Fire crews say it happened around 7 this evening.
War machines from decades ago were on full display at the Gladwin Airport. The Yankee Air Museum brought up two historic aircraft to the airport for people to see and even ride in at the airport's Fly and Pancake Breakfast event.
National Cherry Festival crowds don't just pile into Traverse City businesses, surrounding communities also have their hands full.
The National Cherry Festival is over and now hours of clean-up at the Open Space has started.
A semi-truck pulling tanks filled with milk tipped Saturday afternoon in Wexford County.
A new app for parents strives not only to reduce the number of traffic crashes but hopes to kick bad driving habits to the curb.
The final day of the National Cherry Festival also bringing political leaders to northern Michigan Saturday morning.
DTE Energy Foundation Cherry Royale Parade is an unforgettable time whether you're cherry royalty or part of the crowd.
The National Cherry Festival wrapping up means the end of a memorable year for one young lady and the beginning of one for another.
In Montcalm County a man is facing a felony, accused making up a charitable fund to scam dozens out of their money.
Five people are facing charges, all from one police search in Wexford County.
The Human Rights Commission of Traverse City says that they will continue to promote diversity and inclusiveness, but the city will not be declared a sanctuary city.
The National Cherry Festival wrapping up means the end of a memorable year for one young lady and the beginning of one for another.
This township clerk could face up to a decade in prison if convicted of tampering with election ballots ... Changing local election results.
Officers in Sault Ste. Marie, Canada are responding following the discovery of what appear to be human remains.
State police are investigating an assault at a Benzie County beach. Troopers from the Cadillac post say the assault happened 2:30 Wednesday morning at the Elberta Beach.
Star Line Mackinac Island Hydro-Jet Ferry has announced more themed cruises for the rest of the summer season. The new offerings have already brought in new crowds...
A new app for parents strives not only to reduce the number of traffic crashes but hopes to kick bad driving habits to the curb.
