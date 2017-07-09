National Cherry Festival Ends, Cleanup Of Open Space Begins - Northern Michigan's News Leader

National Cherry Festival Ends, Cleanup Of Open Space Begins

Posted: Updated:

The National Cherry Festival is over and now hours of clean-up at the Open Space has started.

It took National Cherry Festival four days to get the Open Space ready for the big week.

Now that it's all over they're expecting it will take anywhere from 24 to 38 hours to tear down.

Sunday they'll start putting sprinklers back on and by Monday all the equipment will be gone.

It will be awhile before the festival has all of the numbers back for this year, but the executive Director, Kat Paye, says she already knows it was a success.

“It was amazing. A huge thank you to our volunteers we couldn't do without them we have 2,400 volunteers that put in over 4,500 man hours during the week of the cherry festival and of course the week before so we have nothing but gratitude for them. It was a beautiful, wonderful week and we're excited to do it again next year.”

Plans are already underway for National Cherry Festival 2018 with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels lined up for the airshows.

