Semi-Truck Carrying Milk Overturns In Wexford County

A semi-truck pulling tanks filled with milk tipped Saturday afternoon in Wexford County.

It happened around 4:30 as the truck was attempting to turn onto U.S. 131 from M-55.

Wexford County Deputies say the rear tanker trailer overturned as the semi turned onto entrance ramp.

2/3 of the 50,000 pounds of milk spilled.

The on ramp was shut down for about 40 minutes.

No one was hurt.