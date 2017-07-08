New App Aims to Help Teen Drivers, Parents and Police

A new app for parents strives not only to reduce the number of traffic crashes but hopes to kick bad driving habits to the curb.

The apps name stands for sheriffs telling our parents and promoting educated drivers.

The way it works is when you child is pulled over by police it sends parents a notification.

The hope is that when parents see the notification they can talk with their kids and see on how to correct their mistake.

“We think it's important at the Sheriff's Office's in the state and think it's important to make sure the parents are notified when their kids are driving and have law enforcement contact,” said Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth.

For more, click here.