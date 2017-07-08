State Political Leaders Participate In National Cherry Festival Cherry Royale Parade

The final day of the National Cherry Festival also bringing political leaders to northern Michigan Saturday morning.

The Grand Traverse County Republican Party invited local congressmen, the state attorney general and lieutenant governor for breakfast and to speak in Traverse City.

The leaders then took part in the Cherry Royale Parade.

Congressmen Jack Bergman from the Michigan First Congressional District, Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley and Attorney General Bill Schuette all took part.

Each of them say the National Cherry Festival is a great way to celebrate so much of what's important to life in northern Michigan.

Congressman Bergman says, “Most of the time my job requires me to be in DC. When I'm not, it's important for me to be out there interacting with them so they can tell me what's going on.”

Attorney General Bill Schuette says, “You know, Cherry Festival is a Pure Michigan experience, and I'm a long-time fan of the cherry festival. I've met a number of Cherry Queens, brought the Cherry Queen to the White House in the past.”

Lt. Governor Calley says, “To celebrate this community and all the things that make it special it's important to be a part of that. It is the 7th year I’ve been here and involved in the parade.”

The National Cherry Festival ends with a bang tonight during their fireworks over west bay starting at 10:30 p.m.