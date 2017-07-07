Montcalm Co. Man Accused of Making Fake Charitable Fund

In Montcalm County a man is facing a felony, accused making up a charitable fund to scam dozens out of their money.

State police arrested Cody Foster last week.

They say he accepted money selling Little Caesar's pizza kits.

He said they were a fundraiser for the Michigan State University extension's 4-H program.

State police say he ended up stealing more than $1,000 from 34 victims.

He’s now charged with felony fraud.