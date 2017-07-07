5 People Arrested in Wexford Co. For Multiple Drug Crimes

Five people are facing charges, all from one police search in Wexford County.

Thursday, TNT detectives got a tip about people buying meth making materials.

They tracked the suspects down and searched a home in Harietta.

Inside they found items used to make the drug.

Jackie Todd, Corry Sisson, Kiah Kelley, Basil Cooper and Nicole Neibauer were all arrested.

They’re now charged with a slew of drug crimes, from smurfing to selling heroin.