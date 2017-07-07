Lansing Area Reverend Charged With Embezzling From Church

The National Cherry Festival wrapping up means the end of a memorable year for one young lady and the beginning of one for another.
In Montcalm County a man is facing a felony, accused making up a charitable fund to scam dozens out of their money.
Five people are facing charges, all from one police search in Wexford County.
A recent audit has found nearly $5 million missing from a Roman Catholic church near Lansing.
If you've gone to the National Cherry Festival over the years, there’s a chance you have bought a festival pin. And there's also a good chance that pin came from Peter Garthe.
Another fun filled week at the National Cherry Festival is coming to a close. And we've been following it every step of the way. "I am just mesmerized by everything," said an Air Show Attendee.
A group of college students are using the National Cherry Festival to gain important work experience.
Thursday night, powerful winds ripped trees from the ground, some taking down powerlines with them, in Roscommon County.
Two Ludington High School grads are now international champions.
Three years ago, 9 & 10 News meet Anthony Grupido for the first time at The National Cherry Festival.
Storms rolling through Northern Michigan are leaving thousands in the dark.
Officers in Sault Ste. Marie, Canada are responding following the discovery of what appear to be human remains.
Benzie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal side by side ATV accident after a woman was killed and a man was injured.
This township clerk could face up to a decade in prison if convicted of tampering with election ballots ... Changing local election results.
A Cadillac man was arrested after Wexford County deputies say he broke into a city pump house, broke things inside and spread glass across a nearby beach.
Roscommon County was one of the places hardest hit. The storm hit just before 6 Thursday evening.
A Gladwin County township clerk could face up to a decade in prison after being accused of tampering with absentee ballots during the last primary election.
Police in Grand Traverse County arrested two women after they found what they believe is LSD in their car.
State police are investigating an assault at a Benzie County beach. Troopers from the Cadillac post say the assault happened 2:30 Wednesday morning at the Elberta Beach.
The Human Rights Commission of Traverse City says that they will continue to promote diversity and inclusiveness, but the city will not be declared a sanctuary city.
