Lansing Area Reverend Charged With Embezzling From Church

Lansing Area Reverend Charged With Embezzling From Church

A recent audit has found nearly $5 million missing from a Roman Catholic church near Lansing.

Reverend Jonathan Wehrle is charged with embezzling $100,000 or more from a church in Okemos.

His attorney says $5 million is a “new high water mark".

A Lansing-area judge will decide whether there's enough evidence to send Wehrle to trial.

That hearing will resume in September.