National Cherry Festival Volunteer Taking The Lead Again For Pins Sold

If you've gone to the National Cherry Festival over the years, there’s a chance you have bought a festival pin.

And there's also a good chance that pin came from Peter Garthe.

Peter has not only been selling the pins for 27 years, but he out sells every other volunteer, averaging 8,000 pins every year.

The pins are different every year, but there are always 20,000; 1,600 of them are golden winners.

“This year 6,671 pins, in my lifetime 217,402,” said Peter. “Everybody knows me, everybody wants to buy a pin from Peter Garthe, they all love it.”

Saturday is your last chance to buy your 2017 pin.

You can pick one up at the National Cherry Festival for five dollars.