Northern Michigan's News Leader Looks Back At National Cherry Festival

Another fun filled week at the National Cherry Festival is coming to a close.



And we've been following it every step of the way.

"I am just mesmerized by everything," said an Air Show Attendee.

Whether it's the Thunderbird's taking to the sky.

"My son is retired Army so it kind of had a special spot in my heart," said an Air Show Attendee.

Or honoring cultures that make up Northern Michigan's soul.

The National Cherry Festival is about celebrating each other.

"Being able to culturally come together from all over is an amazing opportunity not only just for the Grand Traverse Band Tribal members but for our community as well," said Samantha Twocrow.

This time around, visitors from across the world showed no shortage of spirit.

While also remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

"It's always a difficult situation, because you miss your child you rather he be with his wife and children but at the same time it feels good to know that the people of this community and the people at honor and remember and elsewhere are doing everything they can to honor and respect what your child did," said John West.

Meanwhile behind the scenes, thousands of volunteers dedicated their time to make the festival a success.

"We love the camaraderie and the sense of community that we can all come together and pull off one of the biggest festivals in the area," said a volunteer.

The festival, featuring everything from high flying fur, to kids tumbling down Front Street.

Even a little magic, leaving behind a message straight from the Cherry Capital.

"Remind people that we have tools around us to help us accomplish impossible things."

Northern Michigan's News Leader hopes you had as much fun as we did!

