Runners Prepare for Meijer Festival of Races

Runners from around the state and even the country were at TC Central High School Friday afternoon registering for the Meijer Festival of Races.

People picking up their info packets also got to talk with race sponsors and received a walkthrough of the race route.

The event is a draw to the area for many, including one woman who traveled from Florida to run the half marathon.

"I hope it's 30 degrees because I run a better half the colder it is. But I’m excited to be here, I really am. I'm excited to meet some new friends and runners and everything, so I’m here,” Kim Duran said.

Races begin tomorrow at 7 a.m., starting with the half marathon.