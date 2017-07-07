Star Line Ferry Offering More Themed Cruises for Summer Season

Star Line Mackinac Island Hydro-Jet Ferry has announced more themed cruises for the rest of the summer season.

Passengers will be able to take weekly firework cruises every Saturday from St. Ignace.

They also have more offerings on their new “Good Fortune” pirate ship.

The pirate ship has just obtained a liquor license and will now have a nightly adult cruise through the Straits of Mackinac.

The new offerings have already brought in new crowds.

“A lot of people were having a lot of fun on that. With the liquor license, business for those cruises in my opinion have gone up, you get the older crowd, and some of the younger crowd as well coming together,” says Assistant Dockmaster Robert Ball

The liquor license will also allow Star Line to charter passengers for private parties and cruises.