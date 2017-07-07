Star Line Ferry Offering More Themed Cruises for Summer Season

Thursday night, powerful winds ripped trees from the ground, some taking down powerlines with them, in Roscommon County.
Thursday night, powerful winds ripped trees from the ground, some taking down powerlines with them, in Roscommon County.
Two Ludington High School grads are now international champions.
Two Ludington High School grads are now international champions.
Three years ago, 9 & 10 News meet Anthony Grupido for the first time at The National Cherry Festival.
Three years ago, 9 & 10 News meet Anthony Grupido for the first time at The National Cherry Festival.
Runners from around the state and even the country were at TC Central High School Friday afternoon registering for the Meijer Festival of Races.
Runners from around the state and even the country were at TC Central High School Friday afternoon registering for the Meijer Festival of Races.
DTE is joining in on the National Cherry Festival fun while educating everyone here about the ways they can make Northern Michigan, and the world a better place to live.
DTE is joining in on the National Cherry Festival fun while educating everyone here about the ways they can make Northern Michigan, and the world a better place to live.
Star Line Mackinac Island Hydro-Jet Ferry has announced more themed cruises for the rest of the summer season. The new offerings have already brought in new crowds...
Star Line Mackinac Island Hydro-Jet Ferry has announced more themed cruises for the rest of the summer season. The new offerings have already brought in new crowds...
The city of Mackinac Island is celebrating their bicentennial. The official island government was created 200 years ago...
The city of Mackinac Island is celebrating their bicentennial. The official island government was created 200 years ago...
A group of college students are using the National Cherry Festival to gain important work experience.
A group of college students are using the National Cherry Festival to gain important work experience.
While Honor’s power has returned, others are still without power tonight after strong winds toppled trees across Northern Michigan.
While Honor’s power has returned, others are still without power tonight after strong winds toppled trees across Northern Michigan.
Flyboard's are becoming one of the hottest toys to have if you're a water sport lover.
Flyboard's are becoming one of the hottest toys to have if you're a water sport lover.
Storms rolling through Northern Michigan are leaving thousands in the dark.
Storms rolling through Northern Michigan are leaving thousands in the dark.
Officers in Sault Ste. Marie, Canada are responding following the discovery of what appear to be human remains.
Officers in Sault Ste. Marie, Canada are responding following the discovery of what appear to be human remains.
This township clerk could face up to a decade in prison if convicted of tampering with election ballots ... Changing local election results.
This township clerk could face up to a decade in prison if convicted of tampering with election ballots ... Changing local election results.
Benzie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal side by side ATV accident after a woman was killed and a man was injured.
Benzie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal side by side ATV accident after a woman was killed and a man was injured.
Roscommon County was one of the places hardest hit. The storm hit just before 6 Thursday evening.
Roscommon County was one of the places hardest hit. The storm hit just before 6 Thursday evening.
A Cadillac man was arrested after Wexford County deputies say he broke into a city pump house, broke things inside and spread glass across a nearby beach.
A Cadillac man was arrested after Wexford County deputies say he broke into a city pump house, broke things inside and spread glass across a nearby beach.
A Gladwin County township clerk could face up to a decade in prison after being accused of tampering with absentee ballots during the last primary election.
A Gladwin County township clerk could face up to a decade in prison after being accused of tampering with absentee ballots during the last primary election.
Police in Grand Traverse County arrested two women after they found what they believe is LSD in their car.
Police in Grand Traverse County arrested two women after they found what they believe is LSD in their car.
State police are investigating an assault at a Benzie County beach. Troopers from the Cadillac post say the assault happened 2:30 Wednesday morning at the Elberta Beach.
State police are investigating an assault at a Benzie County beach. Troopers from the Cadillac post say the assault happened 2:30 Wednesday morning at the Elberta Beach.
An Oceana County man is accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor for several years in Mason County.
An Oceana County man is accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor for several years in Mason County.