Hometown Tourist: Flyboards

Flyboard's are becoming one of the hottest toys to have if you're a water sport lover.

“Flyboard is a jet propelled device that's operated from a jet ski that can take flyers from five feet off the water to fifty feet off the water,” said John Fahey, a first time flyer.

If you grew up watching super heroes or reading comic books, this watersport is for you, flyboards give you the freedom to fly above water and dive underneath.

“Oh it’s such a cool feeling, it’s bizarre having all that power at your feet. You feel like the green goblin so being able to go wherever its such a cool feeling,” said Fahey

“Back in the day, when we read comics when we were kids you know silver surfer all these comic book heroes is now coming to life that we're allowed to do it in this day and age with technology and the extreme sports,” said Johnny Vegan, the owner.

After a brief introduction on dry land, and a slight learning curve, you'll be up in the air, soaring like a super hero

“It's a blast you just gotta be able to laugh at yourself and try to figure out what you're doing wrong. Johnny does a good job sitting there educating you as you're on the fly. Really it's completely up to you and what you're comfortable, I love to or try to get them to experience diving the board underneath the water we call it dolphin diving as well as coming up and flying a little bit higher than you would think you would go,” said Fahey.

Flyboard TC says that having a background in a balance sport like snowboarding helps, but it’s not necessary. And if you can balance on a curb you should try your hand, or feet, at soaring above the waters of the Boardman River or on Lake Michigan.

“There's really nothing that compares to the freedom of flying through the air as high as you'd like to go circling diving going underneath the waters exploring what's underneath the Michigan waters, its truly a remarkable experience. Its just an exhilarating fun entertaining new thing to try, so I've wanted to try it for a few years and I just finally got around to it,” said Fehy.