DTE Energy Foundation Makes Positive Environmental Impact on National Cherry Festival

DTE is joining in on the National Cherry Festival fun while educating everyone here about the ways they can make Northern Michigan, and the world a better place to live.

Fun games and cool prizes, all in the name conserving energy.

“We're promoting natural gas safety where we provide safe reliable natural gas to our customers, we're also promoting energy optimization to our customers too to help them save money in their homes,” Philip Guster, program manager, DTE Energy said.

While Friday was dubbed DTE Energy Day, the company has spent the entire week working to make sure the National Cherry Festival and its visitors do their best to stay green.

“DTE Energy Foundation is actually a sponsor of our green initiative which is of course everything we do at the festival, so we have compostable materials in all of our food vendors, everything you see on sight that you're eating with utensils are all either made of potato or corn and all fully compostable,” Kat Paye, National Cherry Festival director said.

“We have partnered with Bay Area Recycling for the third consecutive year. Last year, 91 percent of the trash from cherry festival was recycled, that's over 35 tons went landfill free and we've seen a 14 percent improvement consecutively year after year,” Guster said.

It’s a great way to get everyone else to start thinking green.

“We think it's good for the environment environmental stewardess piece, it's great for the environment and it's great for our vendors to kind of get on board and it's great to teach the public about it,” Paye said.

Another cool part to this, the cups from the beer tent are also made from compostable material.