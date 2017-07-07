Oceana County Man Accused Of CSC In Mason County

An Oceana County man is accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor in Mason County.

Richard Uhl is charged with two counts of first degree sex crimes and extortion.

The Mason County Sheriff says it started two years ago when Uhl started dating the girl's mother and moved into their home.

Deputies say he threatened the girl, telling her not to say anything to anyone about it.

We’re told the situation carried on over a course of two years until he moved out and the girl told her mother.

Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole says cases like these are becoming too common.

“It seems like more and more you turn on the TV or pick up a newspaper and your hearing about children being victimized and I can't even imagine what the child is going through and it's our job to seek justice for that child,” says Cole.

Uhl will be back in court later this month.