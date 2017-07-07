Roscommon Co. Businesses Struggling Without Power

Thursday night, powerful winds ripped trees from the ground, some taking down powerlines with them, in Roscommon County.

At one point, almost 5,000 people were without power.

That number is now around 2,000 and it hurt businesses.

Without power, the silver dollar pub and grill couldn't even open earlier today.

“We lost power last night about 6:00 right in the middle of dinner hour, we had a pretty full house, so it made things kind of hectic. We able to work through it. Most restaurants and businesses are on electronic POS systems, if patrons didn't have cash most of them were very willing to offer contact information,” said Joe Leusby, the General Manager.

At about 3:30 Friday afternoon, the lights went back on for the restaurant, just in time for its fish fry.