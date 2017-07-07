Woman Will Spend At Least 20 Years in Prison for Intent to Murder, Home Invasion in Grand Traverse Co.

A woman who tried to kill her parents and kidnap her own children will now spend decades behind bars.

Ashley Peretiatko was sentenced to between 20 and 40 years in prison for assault with intent to murder and home invasion.

In October, Grand Traverse County deputies say Ashley’s parent's had custody of her kids.

They say Ashley and her husband went to her parent's house with a plan to kill them and kidnap the kids.

The prosecutor says Ashley’s dad ended up killing her husband and shooting his own daughter in self-defense.

Ashley pleaded guilty to the crimes in May.