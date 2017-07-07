Analyst Says Part of Line 5 Pipeline Will Fail Between Now And 2053

The controversial discussion over the Enbridge Pipeline running through the Straits of Mackinac continues.

One analyst says there is a 1 in 60 chance that the second part of the Line 5 pipeline will fail between now and 2053.

The state hired the analysts to assess potential energy delivery alternatives in the area.

Analysts didn't recommend a specific course of action by the state.

But it did offer alternatives to the pipeline section, including construction of a new trench or tunnel crossing at the same location.