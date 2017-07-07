Young Chalk Art: National Cherry Festival

Kids and their parents unleashed their creative side at the open space during The National Cherry Festival.

The little artists each got a pack of sidewalk chalk and were able to let loose on the concrete canvas.

They came up with all kinds of creations, sometimes not knowing what the finished masterpiece would be.

“I like to draw. Sometimes I draw and don't know even what I drew, so that's what I like about it,” said Patrick Dimitry, a young chalk artist.

All the young participants were also entered into a raffle for a set of art supplies to keep those creative juices flowing.