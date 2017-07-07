Cherry Idol: The National Cherry Festival

Cherry Idol is one of the highlights of The National Cherry Festival.

People from all over perform on a stage to audition for Cherry Idol, which kicked off at Friday morning.

The competition is broken into divisions of adult, young adult, teen and youth.

Madison Hodges is one of 40 who auditioned.

“I'm nervous at first and then when I kind of get into it, it’s fun. I don't know I don't really think about what's around me I just focus on singing,” said Madison.

While singers audition to win, mustering up enough confidence to audition is the true victory.

“It's not about the winning part of it, that's a great thing she wants to win and we want her to win, but at the end of the day, she practices and she's going to practice harder and she'll learn every year she does this,” said Mathew Hodges, Madison’s father.

“For anybody to come get up I mean you're exposing yourself you become vulnerable when you have to perform in front of people, these people, especially these younger students, you know the pre-teen and the youth, to come and get up in front of people, it just takes a lot.I think it takes a lot of guts to do this in public and once they get into it they really do very very well it's very impressive,” said Bonnie a Judge and retired high school band director.

And whatever happens, Madison says it's a chance to live out her passion.

“I don't know, it's just an excuse to sing for a bunch of people and yea it's just an excuse to what I love to do,” said Madison.

Judges pick 5 singers from each division to move on to the final round on Saturday.