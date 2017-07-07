I-75 and M-211 Construction, Chippewa Co.

Starting on July 10, I-75 and M-221 in Chippewa County near Rudyard, Kinross and Brimley will be under construction.

The project will require single-lane closures. A 12-foot width restriction will also be in effect in the work zone.

MDOT will be investing about $400,000 to line culverts and to make drainage improvements at multiple locations on I-75 from the Mackinac County line north to M-48 in Chippewa County and on M-221 north of 7 ½ mile road.

The estimated completion date is August 11, 2017.