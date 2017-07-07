M-123 Road Work: Chippewa Co.

Starting on July 10, M-123 in Chippewa County near Paradise will be under construction.

One alternating lane of traffic will be open on M-123 using a temporary traffic signal. Any delays are expected to be minimal and business will be open.

The $1 million dollar project will replace an existing deteriorated corrugated metal culvert that has reached its safe lifespan.

The new culvert will reduce maintenance cost and provide smoother and safer road surface.

The project is estimated to be finished in September of 2017.