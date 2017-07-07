One Killed, One Injured: ATV Accident, Benzie Co.

Benzie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal side by side ATV accident after a woman was killed and a man was injured.

The pair were riding on private property in Crystal Lake Township when the ATV rolled over.

The woman, who was riding as passenger, was pinned under the vehicle and died on scene.

She was not wearing a helmet or using safety restraints.

The driver was transported to Munson Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Benzie County Sheriff’s Office advises to use all safety restraints when operating or riding in a side by side ATV.