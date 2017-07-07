MTM On The Road: National Ice Cream Month With Traverse City's M - Northern Michigan's News Leader

MTM On The Road: National Ice Cream Month With Traverse City's Milk & Honey

Posted: Updated:
By Sarah Grimmer, Reporter
July is National Ice Cream month and on Michigan This Morning we thought what better way to celebrate, than with a little ice cream?! Today our On The Road team takes us to Traverse City's Milk and Honey Cafe and Ice Creamery. The local shop prides itself on making food that is locally sourced and all natural. They're all about making ice cream from ingredients, "your grandma would recognize as food." Join our On The Road team as they take us behind the ice cream bar and show us how the tasty treats are made!