Remembering Dallas Officers: One Year Since Deadly Shooting

It has been one year since the deadly police shooting in Dallas Texas.

On Friday morning there was a memorial dedicated to the five officers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The officers were killed by Army Veteran Micah Johnson while on duty at a peaceful protest aimed at bringing attention to the killings of African-Americans by police nationwide.

A "weekend of honor" is now underway to remember the five officers who died in the ambush attack.

Families of the fallen attended the unveiling of the "circle of heroes" memorial and received personalized flags on Thursday.

Interim Police Chief David Pughes says moving forward has been a challenge for the department.

Pughes says he will address his officers privately sometime on Friday.