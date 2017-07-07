Oceana Co. Man Charged With First Degree Sex Crimes and Extortion

An Oceana County man is accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor for several years in Mason County.

Richard Uhl is charged with two counts of first degree sex crimes and extortion.

The Mason County sheriff says it started two years ago when Uhl started dating the girl's mother and moved into their home.

Deputies say he threatened the girl not to say anything to anyone about it.

We’re told the situation carried on over a course of two years until he moved out and the girl told her mother.