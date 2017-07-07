Man Rolls Car To Avoid Porcupine: Ends Up In Jail

It has been one year since the deadly police shooting in Dallas Texas.
An Oceana County man is accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor for several years in Mason County.
A driver ended up in jail after he swerved to miss a porcupine in the middle of a Leelanau County road, causing him to roll his car.
A Cadillac man was arrested after Wexford County deputies say he broke into a city pump house, broke things inside and spread glass across a nearby beach.
The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office rounded up some large animals on Friday morning.
The world is watching Friday morning as the G20 Summit gets underway in Germany.
Storms rolling through Northern Michigan are leaving thousands in the dark.
“There's nothing better than planting the stuff there and seeing it grow and say 'well I did it.'”
Today is the 7th day of Traverse City’s National Cherry Festival, and while the event is drawing to a close, the cherry fun is far from over. In the next two days the festival is going out with a bang!
Lauren Polly was diagnosed with bipolar disorder when she was 14 after her parents found a suicide note she'd written.
Storms rolling through Northern Michigan are leaving thousands in the dark.
This township clerk could face up to a decade in prison if convicted of tampering with election ballots ... Changing local election results.
Officers in Sault Ste. Marie, Canada are responding following the discovery of what appear to be human remains.
Roscommon County was one of the places hardest hit. The storm hit just before 6 Thursday evening.
A Gladwin County township clerk could face up to a decade in prison after being accused of tampering with absentee ballots during the last primary election.
State police are investigating an assault at a Benzie County beach. Troopers from the Cadillac post say the assault happened 2:30 Wednesday morning at the Elberta Beach.
Police in Grand Traverse County arrested two women after they found what they believe is LSD in their car.
A person was caught on security camera, casing a local gun shop. The shop's door found smashed.
A Traverse City man is dead after rolling his car in Kalkaska County.
Dozens of bags of garbage pulled from Torch Lake after the Fourth of July weekend.
