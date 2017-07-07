Man Rolls Car To Avoid Porcupine: Ends Up In Jail

A driver ended up in jail after he swerved to miss a porcupine in the middle of a Leelanau County road, causing him to roll his car.

Deputies say after rolling his car on Friday morning, he left the scene with a family member in another vehicle.

He was eventually taken to the hospital and deputies say it was discovered he had been drinking before driving.

The man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a high blood alcohol content.