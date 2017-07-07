Cadillac Man Arrested For Breaking Into A City Pump House, Spreading Glass On Beach

A Cadillac man was arrested after Wexford County deputies say he broke into a city pump house, broke things inside and spread glass across a nearby beach.

Deputies say Jesse Hoffman destroyed an electrical box inside the pump house near Chestnut Street.

After that he left glass and other sharp objects on the beach.

Deputies say he also damaged a video camera inside the Sheriff's Department.

Hoffman could face up to four years in prison if convicted on breaking and entering, damaging property, and littering charges.