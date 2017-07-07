Roaming Yaks: Back Home Safely

The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office rounded up some large animals on Friday morning.

The Dispatch Center received a call that several Yaks were out of their fenced area on North Manitou Trail.

Deputies arrived on scene to find 15 large animals roaming around.

With the exception of one pretty angry bull, the Yaks were just enjoying some freedom.

After four hours, the Agency’s Animal Control and Leland Fire personnel, were able to round the Yaks up back where they belonged.